Hundreds benefit from Tele’s Essentials Box campaign as ward nurses say thanks to kind donors

Patients and staff throughout NHS Tayside have benefited from a total of 111 special packages which have been created as part of the Evening Telegraph’s Essentials Box campaign.

The campaign invited businesses and residents to donate essential items to be parcelled up and sent to those who need it most within the NHS, including ward nurses and patients at facilities across Tayside.

The packages contain a range of toiletries such as shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorants as well as face and hand creams for staff working gruelling shifts at hospitals and care centres across the region.

Over 30 companies have answered the call and provided supplies in the past week alone, from smaller firms like The Black Cat Soap House in Kirriemuir and Ewarts Butchers who have premises around Tayside to bigger organisations like Dundee United, who provided male and female goody bags.

The boxes are filled to the brim with donations and the contents can be distributed to a number of patients and staff on different wards, meaning the 111 made up so far have benefited hundreds of people.

The benefits of the donated essentials are also being widely appreciated, with volunteers being sent back the boxes to be replenished by the grateful recipients across NHS Tayside.

Gill Grubb, ward assistant at Ninewells Hospital’s ward 22, said: “I would like to thank all of our volunteers and donors who are helping to put together the Essentials Boxes.

“Our staff are over the moon with the kind and generous donations we have been receiving.

“Ward 22 is so grateful for all of the hard work and time everyone has given to this project.”

© Supplied

HOW TO DONATE

You can drop smaller items off at the reception area of Ninewells Hospital, but for larger donations email donationscovid19.tayside@nhs.net to arrange a time for collection.

WHAT’S NEEDED

Non-perishable foods, tea, coffee, shampoo, deodorant, hand cream, face cream, phone chargers, magazines, books.

OR DONATE CASH

Cash donations to support essentials boxes can be made via nhstayside.scot.nhs.uk/GettingInvolved/FundraisingandDonations