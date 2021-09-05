Humza Yousaf sent death threats and racist abuse from ‘someone extremely deranged’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has hit out after receiving a barrage of vile racist abuse and death threats from “someone extremely deranged”.

Mr Yousaf revealed on social media he had been targeted in a series of emails from the same address, with threats to kill him and behead him.

‘How can I not be affected by this?’

Posting screenshots of them, the Dundee-based politician said: “This flurry of racist abuse and death threats is clearly from someone extremely deranged and luckily this level of threat is rare.

“But unfortunately too many think politicians are fair game for abuse.

“We’re human too, I’m the parent of two kids, how can I not be affected by this?”

A number of other politicians and fellow SNP members offered support to the health secretary, saying they stand with him in solidarity against racism.

Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan, said: “You’re loved as somebody’s son, husband and father.

“Many say grow a thicker skin, but then complain when thicker skinned elected reps create thicker skinned laws and policy.

“They can’t have it both ways.

“This is vile, I’m so sorry. Solidarity to you and yours.”

This comes a month after Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla received a torrent of racist abuse after launching legal action against Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry.

The couple claim their two-year-old daughter was refused a place at Little Scholars because of her ethnic-sounding name, and are currently awaiting the outcome of this action and a Care Inspectorate investigation.

The nursery rejects the family’s allegations.