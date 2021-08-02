Humza Yousaf makes ‘discrimination’ allegation against Dundee nursery over daughter’s application

August 2, 2021, 10:52 amUpdated: August 2, 2021, 12:23 pm
The Scottish health secretary and his wife have lodged complaints with care watchdogs over claims their two-year-old was unfairly blocked from getting a place at nursery.
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla made the startling allegation after setting up their own probe to test whether space was available at Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry, where they have a family home.
