Humza Yousaf discrimination claims: Police investigate abuse sent to East Kilbride nursery with same name as Broughty Ferry firm

A Scottish nursery says it has faced “disgusting abuse” from people confusing it with a Broughty Ferry firm at the centre of a discrimination row involving Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Police are investigating calls and messages sent to Little Scholars in East Kilbride in the wake of claims made by Mr Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla.

The politician says his daughter was refused a place at a nursery of the same name in Broughty Ferry while children with “non-ethnic” names were offered spaces.