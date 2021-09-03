Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Humid week ahead for Dundee as weather experts say summer was fifth-warmest in almost 70 years

By Steven Rae
September 3, 2021, 3:12 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 3:31 pm
Sunny Dundee has continued to live up to its name, after a mild, bright, dry summer, according to weather experts.

The humid conditions are to continue with next week’s temperatures set to stay in the 20s, according to forecasters.

The mercury will peak at around 22C on Tuesday, humid for September, when the average temperature is usually 17C in Dundee.

Monday will see highs of 21C, and while Wednesday is expected to be cooler, peaking at 20C, it will be the brightest day next week.

By Thursday, the City of Discovery will see cooler temperatures, reaching up to around 18C maximum.

However it may be the last glimpse of summer weather for the year, with a miserable month predicted, UK-wide.

Heavy wind and rain will lash parts of the country during an “unsettled” September for the UK, The Met Office forecasters say.

The Met Office has put this down to an area of low pressure set to move in from Sunday, combined with the effects of “increased tropical storm activity” in the US.

Looking back on the last three months, warm, bright and dry weather dominated this summer in the Dundee area, according to weather experts at the James Hutton Institute.

Analysts at the Invergowrie research centre said the period as a whole – June, July and August – was the fifth-warmest summer since their records began in 1954, with an average temperature of 15.3C.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander playing in the sand at the newly opened urban beach with his kids Jack, 5, and Noah, 4, when the area opened at the end of July.

Only 1976, 1984, 2003 and 2006 were hotter at the weather station, which is on the city’s boundary with Perthshire.

June was the driest recorded at the institute in 44 years, where for 21 days of the month there was no rainfall recorded at all.

This also made it the third-driest June since its records began in 1954.

June 2021 also recorded the ninth-warmest daily average temperature on record – the warmest since 2014.

July among top 10 mildest

Despite the heat, the sun hours for June 2021 were, however, average for the time of year.

July’s average air temperature was the eighth mildest since its records began – handy when the city’s new urban beach opened.

Rainfall for July 2021 was the lowest recorded since 2017 at the institute, when only 45.9mm of rainfall was recorded.

It recorded just above average sun for a July at the station, experts said.

Meanwhile, August had below-average rainfall, with 64mm recorded. It was the driest August since 2018 when 48.8mm fell.

Overall, it was the 21st driest summer since James Hutton’s records began, with 139mm of rainfall recorded between June, July and August and the driest summer since 2018 when only 135mm of rain fell during the summer months.

