Humanist weddings in Scotland: What are they like and why have they become so popular?

Humanist wedding ceremonies have soared in popularity over the last decade, with one in six couples hitched last year choosing a humanist celebrant.

Of the 11,986 marriages in 2020, some 2,012 were humanist – more than three times the 649 Church of Scotland weddings.

Civil ceremonies remained the most popular choice, accounting for more than half of the number of marriages registered, but the number of couples choosing a humanist wedding rose three-fold between 2010 and 2019 from just over 2,000.