Human Swan climate change campaigner involved in fatal Highland paramotor crash

The man and woman involved in a fatal paramotor crash in the Highlands were on a climate change mission across mainland Britain.

Biologist Sacha Dench and support staff Dan Burton were on a 3,000-mile journey to try and set a record for flying longest distance by the aircraft in a 30-day period.

Mr Burton died following a collision involving the two paramotors at Loch Na Gainmhich in Sutherland, south of Unapool, on Saturday.

Duo were both ‘highly experienced’ fliers

Mrs Dench, who is better known as the “Human Swan”, was seriously injured in the paramotor incident. However, her condition is not life-threatening.

A statement from charity Conservation Without Borders confirmed the duo had been involved in the accident.

It said: “In the last stages of the Round Britain Climate Challenge a major incident has occurred involving the lead and support paramotors on the expedition.

“We are very sorry to have to confirm that Dan Burton, the support paramotorist, has died as a result of the accident.

“Sacha Dench is seriously injured and being treated in hospital. Her injuries are serious but not life threatening.

In the last stages of the Round Britain Climate Challenge a major incident has occurred involving the lead and support… Posted by Conservation without Borders on Sunday, 19 September 2021

“Both highly experienced paramotorists, our thoughts are with the family of Dan Burton to whom we offer our sincere condolences.

“The incident was attended by police and medics and inquiries are underway to establish the details of the accident.

“Given these circumstances, the Round Britain Climate Challenge is put on hold.”

What happened in the collision?

The duo were attempting to be the first to circumnavigate the coast of mainland Britain using paramotors, which is a form of powered paragliding.

While on the mission, they were visiting businesses and causes across the UK to discuss the effect of climate change.

After visiting Johnstons of Elgin in the north-east last week the team were heading to Orkney before flying south again to Glasgow.

Mrs Dench was inspired to take up the cause after losing her family home to wildfires in Australia.

A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a 54-year-old man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following a collision involving two paramotors on Saturday afternoon.

“Police were informed about the incident near Loch Na Gainmhich by the A894 shortly before 4:45pm and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“The next of kin of those involved have been informed.”