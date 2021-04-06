Human remains found near golf club in St Andrews

Human remains have been discovered near a St Andrews golf club.

The bone was uncovered near the Castle golf course and police have launched a probe to find out how it ended up there.

Officers were called to the scene after the discovery was made at 7.30pm on Easter Sunday.

An investigation is under way to identify the person.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following the discovery of a human bone near to Castle Golf Club, St Andrews, around 7.30 pm on Sunday, April 4, enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the find.”