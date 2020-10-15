Human remains found at Fife industrial estate are at least two years old, say police

Police are appealing for help to identify human remains found on an industrial estate in Glenrothes last month.

The remains were found on Sunday September 27 on the estate in Whitehill Road and so far extensive inquiries have failed to identify who he is, however officers believe he is most likely to have died at least two years ago.

Work carried out, including forensic and scientific examinations by specialist teams confirms that the remains are of a male aged at least 35, potentially older, of slight build and around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall.

He had also lost a number of teeth during his life.

Police confirmed earlier this month that the remains do not belong to missing local men Allan Bryant and Kenneth Jones.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (East), said: “The death of this man remains unexplained and our inquiries are continuing to find out who he is and how he came to be on the estate.

“There are a number of features that may help us to identify him. He had a surgical plate attached to his ankle and we believe this was fixed to his left ankle during surgery sometime between late 1998 and early 1999. Inquiries thus far have revealed that it is likely he died at least two years ago.

“Officers are in the process of checking all missing persons records in the UK, but he may not have been reported missing and I would urge anyone who can help us to identify this man to come forward.”

Police are keen to speak to anyone who visited the industrial estate at any time. They are also appealing to members of the travelling community who may be able to help as the site has been visited by them.

Anyone with photographs taken at the site is also asked to get in touch.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2692 of Sunday September 27 or send an email to operationrimau@scotland.pnn.police.uk. Information can also be given anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information, including photographs, videos, and images can also be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal, via www.mipp.police.uk.

