Human excrement and drug paraphernalia discovered inside Fintry block of flats

A mum has said she is disgusted after she discovered a drug user had used her close as a shooting gallery before defecating.

Residents on Fintry Road found the mess as they were leaving their homes on Saturday morning.

Sharon Gibbs, who has lived in the block for more than four years believed the person responsible had recently left the custody of Bell Street.

A police bag was found discarded near a syringe on the middle landing.

Speaking today, Sharon thanked Dundee City Council for removing the items promptly before raising her concerns at the discovery given the number of young families that live in the block.

She said: “I understand that some people struggle with addiction but I think it is absolutely disgusting.

“Not to mention dangerous to leave filthy, used and bloody needles and paraphernalia on the doorsteps of others.

“If you look at the photos there was also a Police Scotland bag which I assume means the person had not long got out of Bell Street.

“They had also left faeces and blood, it was also on our door entry buzzer which I personally had to clean down with antibacterial wipes to allow me to go to the shops.

“Dundee City Council were very quick in coming and cleaning it away when I contacted them.”

The latest incident comes amongst a string of incidents across the city including an incident on Dundonald Street last month.

Residents had encountered blood splattered across the wall of one of the blocks of flats near the top of the building.

Sharon said this incident had been the first of its kind since she moved in and said she hoped this would be the last.

She added: “I have a two-year-old and a nine-year old. The lady who lives in the middle flat where the items were left right outside also has young children.

“The lady on the bottom has a son just younger than my nine-year-old and shes not long had a newborn baby too.

“It’s disgusting what has happened here. I’ve lived here four years this year and never had anything like this has happened before.

“There’s no consideration of others, especially children living in the block, and it is extremely selfish to leave this mess and assume someone else will just clean it up.”

Some of the images of the unsavoury scenes at the weekend had been widely condemned by those that had viewed them online.

Many had labelled those responsible “disgusting” before expressing sympathy for those living in the block.

Given the incident at the weekend she feared that the use of safe-consumption centres would be hard to instil given the culture of addicts using closes in recent memory.

She added: “I don’t think that safe consumption centres would make a difference.

“They’ve clearly no conscience doing this in places where they can see children live – there’s buggies in the close.

“However I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt and see if these places will have an impact.

“I just hope this incident won’t become a recurring theme in the area.”