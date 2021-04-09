‘Hugely influential’ Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan triggers contract extension with Dens Park club

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has extended his stay at Dens Park after triggering an appearance clause in his contract.

Stalwart McGowan, who has made nearly 250 appearances in dark blue since signing for the Dee in 2014, will remain with the club until, at least, the summer of 2022.

The 33-year-old’s extension comes after he made his 20th start of the Dark Blues’ Championship campaign in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Ayr United.

Former Celtic and St Mirren Gowser scored the Dee’s third of the evening at Somerset Park with a sublime effort with the outside of his right foot.

Dundee hail ‘hugely influential’ Gowser

Of his new deal, a Dundee FC statement read: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to confirm that Paul McGowan has triggered an appearance clause in his contract to extend his stay at the Kilmac Stadium.

“Paul Hartley brought the midfielder to Dens in the summer of 2014 and he’s been a hugely influential player in his time with the club.

“He made his 200th appearance for the club in last season before going on the pick up the Andrew De Vries Player of the Year trophy.

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/2113303/paul-mcgowan-no-rant-needed-this-time-after-ayr-raid-as-midfielder-hails-dundees-fight-at-somerset-park/

“This season he has continued as a regular in the side, scoring three times including a fantastic finish against Ayr United on Tuesday evening to complete a wonderful team move.

“Paul’s extension means his contract will run until the summer of 2022.”

McGowan will be hoping to continue his good form as Morton come to Dens in league action tomorrow afternoon.

Dundee are currently pushing for second spot and promotion back to the Premiership via the play-offs under boss James McPake.

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/2116783/james-mcpake-looks-to-have-solved-dundee-midfield-riddle-but-insists-charlie-adam-still-has-huge-part-to-play/