Huge tailbacks as motorists keen to drive over Queensferry Crossing for first time

Motorists faced long delays today with large tailbacks reported on roads leading towards the Queensferry Crossing.

The bridge opened in the early hours of the morning with traffic, at first, crossing with ease.

However, towards the rush hour drivers reported being held up for an hour trying to get across the £1.35bn bridge.

Neil Cameron from Dundee said: “I’ve been stuck for over an hour. It’s a complete joke.

“Traffic is really bad. I left Dundee at 6.30am and I’m still not over the bridge – it’s crazy.”

By 9am, he managed to get to his work in Edinburgh.

Neil added: “I’ve just this minute got over the bridge. You would think after spending that kind off money it would run smoothly.”

Traffic Scotland cameras showed long queues of traffic as far back as Halbeath in Fife.

With the Forth Road Bridge closed the regular commuter traffic has been delayed even more by those eager to mark the occasion and cross the bridge for the first time.

Southbound traffic seemed to be the most affected with those heading north not subjected to as long delays.