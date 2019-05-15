Huge police presence at Dundee multi after reports of a break-in

A number of police officers were called to the Hilltown multis this afternoon following reports of a break-in.

Three police vehicles were situated outside Hilltown Court before a male was led away from the scene shortly after 4pm.

A spokesman for the force confirmed officers were in attendance following reports of an alleged break-in at one of the addresses inside the block.

One eyewitness said although it was not “uncommon” to see the police at the foot of the Hilltown it was “unusual” to see this number during the day.

He added: “I just came into the street and saw the three police cars.

“Two officers were standing at the rear of one of the vehicles.

“One vehicle left and two further officers came out, one female officer was holding a rucksack.”

The police spokesman advised the incident was still on-going and couldn’t provide any more details at this stage.