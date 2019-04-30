Huge police presence and evacuations after ‘suspicious package found at crèche’

Police have set up a cordon in Airlie Place amid reports of a “suspicious package” being found.

Several police officers are in attendance at the incident near to the University of Dundee.

A police spokesman remained tight-lipped about the nature of the incident.

However, it is understood a bag was found near to the crèche in the university building.

One office worker said their building had been evacuated by police as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “I can confirm officers are in attendance at Airlie Place due to an ongoing incident.”

One eye-witness said he was told the incident related to an unclaimed bag, but that has not been confirmed by police.

He added: “Large police presence now, 10- 15 police cars and vans.”

More on this as we get it.