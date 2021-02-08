Huge piles of snow leave roads buried as blizzards hit Tayside

Roads have been left buried after snowstorms battered Tayside on Monday morning.

Locals woke up to a winter wonderland in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire after blizzards swept across the area.

The freezing conditions have led to weather warnings and road closures across Tayside, with public transport hit by delays.

Pleasance Road and Precinct Street in Coupar Angus have been shut off, as have the A93 Braemar to Perth route at Glenshee and the C446 between Alyth and Blackwater.

Glenshee Ski Centre posted an image of one worker’s drive through huge piles of snow in the area on Monday morning.

The staff slowly making their way up to glenshee to start clearing some snow! #skiscotland Posted by Glenshee Ski Centre on Monday, February 8, 2021

Scotland’s snowsports centres have witnessed the best conditions in years while being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Perth and Kinross Council road cameras also show the mountainous route completely covered.

Mearns man Ralph Davidson shared these images of the Cairn O’ Mount totally buried under snow.

In Dundee drivers have been warned to avoid Albert Street, Princes Street and the Hilltown area due to the conditions.

A Tayside Police Division statement reads: “Roads all across the region are particularly treacherous, so please only travel if you absolutely have to, and please completely clear your car of snow, not just the windows.”

The force added: “Police Scotland are advising drivers to avoid the area of Albert Street, Princes Street and the Hilltown area of Dundee due to the weather conditions.”

A Met Office yellow warning is in place across the local area, with a more severe “amber” one for snow coming into force on Tuesday across Perthshire and Fife on Tuesday.

Due to the adverse weather, the following roads are currently closed: A93 Glenshee

Pleasance Road/Precinct Street Coupar Angus

C446 Tullymurdoch Road (Alyth to Blackwater) — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) February 8, 2021

In Angus, Isla and Strathmartine primaries – which were already closed to all but a handful of pupils – have been shut due to the weather. Transport to many schools has also been affected.

It looks like the snow has finally reached the lower levels as most of us will be waking up to a liberal dusting this morning. Roads all across the region are treacherous so please only travel if you absolutely have to, and completely clear your car of snow, not just the windows. pic.twitter.com/DZgeeJ6g4V — Perth & Kinross Police (@PerthKinPolice) February 8, 2021

Local bus firms are continuing to operate despite the conditions, however the weather is causing delays to services.

Some Stagecoach services have been unable to access certain stops due to the snow.

Perth services: Service 16 Perth CC – Ninewells Hospital. The service can not serve the hospital due to the weather conditions en-route. This service will use Riverside Dr & Perth Rd to Dundee Bus Station. Sorry for the inconvenience. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) February 8, 2021

Perth services: Service 27 from Pitlochry – Perth CC. This service is not able to serve Waterloo. This is due to the road conditions. Sorry for the inconvenience. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) February 8, 2021

❄️ Service update | Snow impact First: ALL buses are running. Our team is doing its best to keep services running across the city. But please be aware of the following: THREAD BELOW: pic.twitter.com/S5TjmjqJf2 — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundee) February 8, 2021

Locals have been posting images of the huge snowfall affecting parts of Tayside on social media.

Hats off to @PerthandKinross roads team keeping things open. This at Amulree yesterday @WindyWilson88 pic.twitter.com/OP4gVeZFMJ — Adam C (@bigcrags) February 8, 2021