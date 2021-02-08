Monday, February 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Huge piles of snow leave roads buried as blizzards hit Tayside

by Blair Dingwall
February 8, 2021, 1:22 pm

Roads have been left buried after snowstorms battered Tayside on Monday morning.

Locals woke up to a winter wonderland in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire after blizzards swept across the area.

The freezing conditions have led to weather warnings and road closures across Tayside, with public transport hit by delays.

Pleasance Road and Precinct Street in Coupar Angus have been shut off, as have the A93 Braemar to Perth route at Glenshee and the C446 between Alyth and Blackwater.

Glenshee Ski Centre posted an image of one worker’s drive through huge piles of snow in the area on Monday morning.

The staff slowly making their way up to glenshee to start clearing some snow! #skiscotland

Posted by Glenshee Ski Centre on Monday, February 8, 2021

Scotland’s snowsports centres have witnessed the best conditions in years while being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Perth and Kinross Council road cameras also show the mountainous route completely covered.

The snow on the A93 looking south at Glenshee.
The snow on the A93 looking south at Glenshee.
The A93 at Glenshee northbound.
The A93 at Glenshee northbound.

Mearns man Ralph Davidson shared these images of the Cairn O’ Mount totally buried under snow.

Mearns man Ralph Davidson took these images of the Cairn O' Mount road completely buried under snow.
Mearns man Ralph Davidson took these images of the Cairn O’ Mount road completely buried under snow.
The Cairn O' Mount under snow.
The Cairn O’ Mount under snow.

In Dundee drivers have been warned to avoid Albert Street, Princes Street and the Hilltown area due to the conditions.

A Tayside Police Division statement reads: “Roads all across the region are particularly treacherous, so please only travel if you absolutely have to, and please completely clear your car of snow, not just the windows.”

Snow scenes today on road and pavements in Douglas.
Snow scenes today on road and pavements in Douglas.
Blizzards on the Murraygate, Dundee.
Blizzards on the Murraygate, Dundee.

The force added: “Police Scotland are advising drivers to avoid the area of Albert Street, Princes Street and the Hilltown area of Dundee due to the weather conditions.”

A Met Office yellow warning is in place across the local area, with a more severe “amber” one for snow coming into force on Tuesday across Perthshire and Fife on Tuesday.

In Angus, Isla and Strathmartine primaries – which were already closed to all but a handful of pupils – have been shut due to the weather. Transport to many schools has also been affected.

Local bus firms are continuing to operate despite the conditions, however the weather is causing delays to services.

Some Stagecoach services have been unable to access certain stops due to the snow.

Locals have been posting images of the huge snowfall affecting parts of Tayside on social media.

