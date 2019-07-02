Huge inflatable luminarium set to be a big draw at Dundee festival

A giant inflatable ‘luminarium’ will fill Dundee City Square as part of this year’s Summer Streets Festival.

The festival, which is returning for its second year, will take place on July 20 and 21 and promises a vibrant spectrum of entertainment for people of all ages.

At the heart of this year’s event is the spectacular 1,000sq m luminarium designed by Architects of Air.

The huge inflatable artwork allows visitors to wander through tunnels and domes experiencing a kaleidoscope of colour, light and sound. Inspired by Islamic and Gothic architecture, they are intended to provide a sensory experience for people of all ages.

Tickets for the luminarium will cost £3 and can either be booked in advance or paid for on the day. Children under five will get in for free.

Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said he expects the festival to bring visitors to Dundee from far and wide.

Other events taking place this year include a maze in Albert Square featuring a host of Dundee landmarks. The Overgate Centre, headline sponsors of the Summer Streets Festival, will also stage a series of events.