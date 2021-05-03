Huge garbage mound builds up near playpark in Dundee

Visitors at a popular park in Dundee have criticised residents who have piled rubbish at a recycling point in the city’s West End.

A large mound of garbage has formed as overflowing Eurobins struggle to cope with the demand at the Roseangle Car Park.

Household packaging, pizza boxes and beer boxes have now been stacked five-foot high just yards away from the Roseangle playpark.

Locals say the current state of the area is “unsightly”.

‘There have always been issues at this recycling point’

“The trouble is, because of the pandemic, everyone is getting things delivered,” Lynn Parker said as she looked at the rubbish.

“I wouldn’t keep piling it up but that’s fine if you’ve got someplace to store it – but it you haven’t got that space where do you put it?

“I walk in the area quite regularly but this is certainly the worst I’ve seen, you’ve got at least two or three more loads of rubbish sitting there.

“It is probably quite a walk to the nearest recycling area if people living here can’t use this one.”

‘People have got to take some personal responsibility’

West End resident, Falda Johnson, added: “There have always been issues at this recycling point. Even during the first lockdown people were stacking rubbish up but it wasn’t as bad as this.

“I liked to think people could have looked for an alternative opposed to stacking it up like this.

“There have been issues at Magdalen Green as well with the bin recesses overflowing, especially on hot days.

“I do think people have got take some personal responsibility opposed to just piling more rubbish on top.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said the local authority was in the process of having the items removed.

He added: “We are aware of the situation and are arranging for the materials to be collected.”