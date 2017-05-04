A major operation is under way to tame a huge blaze that has engulfed the Enchanted Forest’s Faskally woods in Perthshire.

Fire is enveloping trees after tinder dry pine needles and undergrowth burst into flames north of Pitlochry at 3pm today.

There are fears the huge forest fire may spread to the woods at Foss.

Emergency officers from Scottish Fire and Rescue are on the scene and helicopters are helping to douse the flames by drawing water from surrounding lochs.

We've spotted a helicopter filling up with water from Loch Faskally, to help with controlling a fire on the hillside. pic.twitter.com/kO2LJzfXtR — PitlochryDamVC (@PitlochryDamVC) May 4, 2017

There are concerns it could cause disruption on the A9 as thick smoke drifts across the area and motorists are urged to take care.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said it was a “level 2 incident” with six crews as well as a water carrier being used to battle the blaze.

Fire at Faskally Forest, near Pitlochry. The golf course road at Craigower is currently closed. — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) May 4, 2017

Road closures have been put in place by Police Scotland, with the golf course road at Craigower among those affected.

Locals said they believed the fire had resulted from an innocent picnic, with the smallest spark enough to ignite the dry needles and trees following days of fine weather.

The woods are the scene for the annual Enchanted Forest sound and light show.