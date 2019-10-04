Huge cash boost for Dundee Carers Centre

Dundee Carers Centre (DCC) has received another cash boost.

The group welcomed more than £320,000 from the National Lottery’s community fund last month and has now been handed another money injection of £75,000 through the Health and Social Care Partnership.

The DCC has 500 carers across the city and the funding helps run support groups which build social networks and break down feelings of isolation.

Lucinda Godfrey, chief executive of DCC, said: “At the centre we continue to be inspired on a daily basis by carers, young carers and disabled people plus the contribution that they all make as part of our organisation and in their communities.

“We believe that this approach will enhance this even further enabling us all to learn together, supporting change for individuals, families, services and communities.”

Meanwhile, the DCC holds its annual general meeting at the Nethergate’s Steeple Church on Tuesday October 22 from 10am-1.30pm. Registration is from 9.30am.

Ms Godfrey added: “This year we would like people to have a voice and a say in how budgets are used, or ideas to have a positive impact on people’s lives as part of our evolving involvement strategy.”

Guest speaker David Allan, deputy director of the Scottish Community Development Centre, will explain how carers’ voices can impact on how funding is allocated in the area.