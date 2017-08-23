Hue and Cry looking forward to another ‘amazing’ gig in Dundee

Platinum-selling Scottish band Hue And Cry are hoping for another “amazing gig” at Fat Sam’s after releasing their 14th studio album.

Brothers Greg and Pat Kane will be debuting some of their new material from latest album Pocketful of Stones, along with some of their classic hits at the Dundee nightclub.

The band shot to fame in 1987 with hit song Labour of Love, which came a year after attracting the attention of industry figures when they released their first single, Here Comes Everybody.

The duo, who hail from Coatbridge, have many fond memories of the city after playing gigs in the Caird Hall, Dundee Rep and Fat Sam’s nightclub over the years.

Speaking to the Tele, Greg said the new material, which was started in 2014, was completed last year before gig dates were announced earlier this year.

He said: “We’ve been playing in Fat Sam’s since the late 80s — it’s always been dear to Pat and I.

“We’ve always had amazing gigs there.

“Stuart Clumpas — the guy who started Fat Sam’s — was a big supporter of 80s bands. He was managing Love and Money and supporting us.

“There was lots of interest around Dundee in the 80s because of Stuart Clumpas and Fat Sam’s.

“Dundee has always been really popular for us and we’ve always enjoyed coming here.”

Hue and Cry, who still perform more than 40 gigs a year at both intimate venues and festivals holding 30,000 people, said they were “impressed” by Dundee’s Waterfront development.

Greg added: “I have seen some images online of the performances down there.

“The pictures of Slessor Gardens looked fantastic — the new museum is coming along as well.

“We have something similar called the Band Stand in Glasgow and the audiences have really taken to it regardless of the weather.

“We would love to do something at Slessor Gardens — our new album is a mixture of ballads and anthems so it would go down really well at an open air venue. We’ve got the full eight-piece band coming along with us.”

The band will play at Fat Sam’s on November 19 while their new album will be available from September 1.