Dundee’s ancient Howff burial ground has been voted one of Scotland’s top six “hidden gems”.

Out of 28 entries and 12,000 votes, the 453-year-old cemetery was voted third in Scotland in Six – Hidden Gems, a competition to find the best “lesser-known” archaeological sites in Scotland.

The vote was part of Dig It! 2017, Scotland’s year-long celebration of archaeology, coordinated by the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland and Archaeology Scotland for the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

In the “hidden gems” competition, voters chose their favourite site through the Dig It! 2017 Facebook page, with one “like” equalling one vote.

The Howff came behind the Govan Stones, which was the most popular site, and Ardrossan Castle in North Ayrshire, which came second.

Simon Goulding, chairman of the Dundee Howff Conservation Group, which entered the site for the competition, said he hoped the accolade would attract more visitors to the cemetery and the city in general.

He said: “The group is very proud, as I am sure many Dundonians are, that the Howff is now classed as one of the Six Hidden Gems in Scotland.

“Hopefully this will attract more people to Dundee to visit the Howff and its other attractions.

“Our media officer Elizabeth Millar worked very hard in promoting the competition by asking people to vote and share the competition.

“Up until a few days ago the Howff was running in fifth position and it looked like that would be our finishing place. However, over the last couple of days there has been a lot of social media coverage and the Howff quickly moved up to third.

“I would like to thank everybody who voted for the Howff and shared the competition through Facebook.

“Without their help, we would have not been in the top six.”

An A-listed site in the heart of Dundee, the area became a cemetery after Mary, Queen of Scots, granted the land to Dundee in 1564. It is now home to some of the most ornate and detailed carvings in the UK, and charts around three centuries of life and death in the city.