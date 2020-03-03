Howff Cemetery remains closed due to safety concerns following ‘falling masonry’

A historic Dundee graveyard is expected to remain closed following concerns about falling debris from neighbouring buildings.

The Howff cemetery has been closed to the public for the past 10 days as storms have battered Tayside.

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council confirmed there was no set date that the site would reopen.

Signs on the gates on Barrack Street advise “cemetery closed due to falling masonry”.

One man said he understood the reasons behind the closure given the concerns for the public’s safety.

He added: “I usually cut through the graveyard to get to work but the gates have been closed.

“I can understand why it’s been closed.”

A city council spokeswoman said: “The Howff is closed due to falling masonry from neighbouring buildings.

“There is no date for reopening at this stage due to the issues with surrounding buildings.”