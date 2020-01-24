Howff burial ground open as normal after shutting for 24 hours

Dundee City Council has reopened The Howff burial ground after it remained closed for 24 hours.

The local authority wouldn’t go into the specifics as to why it was shut throughout the entirety of Thursday.

It is understood staff who open the gates were needed elsewhere.

One man who had tried to access the historical site on Thursday morning, at around 10.30am said all entry points into the grounds were closed.

He added: “I tired to access the Howff from Meadowside and the gates were padlocked and it was the same on Barrack Street.

“There were no signs to explain why it was closed and there were no workmen inside to suggest something was happening.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council added: “The Howff Cemetery was closed on Thursday.

“It reopened again on Friday and will be open to the public as normal.”