How will Level 3 affect hospitality businesses in Tayside and Fife as the Covid-19 crisis continues?

After the first minister confirms the three regions will face tighter restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus, we look at what it means for hospitality businesses and their customers.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels across Fife, Perth and Kinross and Angus will have to stop selling alcohol indoors and outdoors and close at 6pm under Tier 3 restrictions announced today by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Moving from Tier 2 to Tier 3 (the second highest out of five levels numbered 0-4) means, from Friday, alcohol can no longer be sold at all in hospitality settings in the three regions, though takeaways for both alcohol and food will be allowed to continue.

With non-essential travel into or out of Level 3 areas banned, hotels and B&Bs will also be affected with guests mainly limited to locals and those travelling for essential work purposes.

Dundee has been operating under Tier 3 restrictions since Monday November 2, along with much of the central belt.

When it comes to socialising, the current measures remain in place – so no indoor mixing in homes beyond those already living in a household, and only up to six people from two households are permitted to meet outside.

How will it affect local hospitality businesses?

St Andrews restaurateur Dean Banks, who owns fine dining eatery Haar and high-end fish and chips restaurant Haarbour, has expressed his disappointment for the industry and the area in going into Tier 3.

He said: “For Haarbour it won’t impact us massively as we’re primarily operating as a takeaway. I think it might take off 15-20% revenue. With Haar it is really going to knock us again. This week with alcohol sales it had brought us back up to being able to cover wages and bills comfortably and we’re just at a balanced point.

“The weeks prior to that we weren’t making any money and were just keeping the business afloat.”

And Dean says the ban on selling alcohol will also have a significant impact as lots of customers are now rearranging bookings to when they are able to enjoy a glass of wine or a beer with their meal.

He added: “Tier 3 will put us in a bad position with Haar, and alcohol sales just kill us. People come for a drink with their meal, and we’ve found some customers are moving their bookings to suit when they are able to have a drink with their meal.

“It boggles my mind why you can have a coffee in a restaurant but not a glass of wine. I understand the concept of people getting boozy in pubs and keeping that situation under control, but in a fine dining restaurant situation I just don’t get it.

“We’ve tried to be so diverse and it is super hard to keep up and plan ahead with these changing restrictions.”

“It’s come as a massive blow”

Claire Wheelen, manager of Pinkertons in Glenrothes, said it’s almost certain they will be forced to close.

“We are just getting halfway back on our feet with being able to serve alcohol with food and this has just come as a massive blow again,” she said. “It’s like two steps forward and 10 steps back basically.

“You can’t plan as you don’t know what stock to order, your staff don’t know what they’re doing from one week to the next and the funding doesn’t cover anything that you need. It’s just a constant worry.”

Claire added that they had been seeing small green shoots of recovery.

“I think because the way our pub is it is very alcohol orientated so it’s not really worth our while staying open, although we have been mobbed for food since Friday just due to the simple fact that people can have a drink inside rather than sitting outside,” she revealed.

“We have been mobbed outside as people have been braving the cold, but I think we will be forced to close as it’s not going to be viable.”

“We can’t stay open without selling alcohol”

In Perth, owners of The King James pub, Helen Ratcliffe and husband William, also said they would close under the Tier 3 restrictions.

Helen explained: “We’ve just opened up for two weeks and now we’re having to shut down again. We can’t financially stay open without selling alcohol.

“It’s a bit of nightmare because we’ve just spent a lot of money to have outside seating and things because we reopened and it’s not sustainable.”

“You just worry about how long this is going to go on for. I had a wee feeling it was going to happen but I was hoping I was wrong.”

Will Docker at Balgove Larder near St Andrews hopes to be able to keep his farm shop, Steak Barn and Cafe open. He said: “It’s disappointing that Fife is going to move to Level 3 but we absolutely understand the need to be cautious and work together to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We’ve been able to open our business throughout this difficult year – albeit with restrictions around certain elements.

“Our farm shop, home store, florist and online shop will certainly stay open as they did throughout lockdown and at the moment, I’d envisage that we’ll be able to keep our Steak Barn and Café open too.

“The difficulty for us, as with other businesses, is the importance of keeping up to date with the constantly changing regulations.”