How this reunited Dundee interfaith group is working to end religious prejudice

An interfaith group is working to end prejudice in the city by “finding commonalities” between religions.

Members of Faith and Belief (FaB) Dundee are working to promote inclusion by creating spaces and activities where people can learn about different faiths within the community.

Working with faith leaders across Tayside, their aim is to break down barriers by identifying and working towards common causes and goals. The group are part of Interfaith Scotland.

The board of trustees at FaB are made up of multiple different religions. There are representatives from Christian, Buddhist, Baha’i, Quaker, Family Federation, Humanist and Pagan beliefs, who are all volunteers.

Vice chairwoman, Carrie Varjavandi, added that the group previously had Muslim representatives, but due to a move they had to step down.

Carrie said the group creates dialogues between people of diverse faiths and beliefs.

She added: “We work to find our commonalities but also enjoy our differences. This helps reduce barriers that may exist between different religions and belief traditions.

“We help by creating spaces where anyone can learn about diverse faith and belief communities living locally.”

Chairman Gordon Sharp added: “We are a small group for sure, but to promote one human family and inclusion seems very, very important in our world.”

How FaB promote tolerance

The group have an interfaith school liaison team, where members work with students from high schools to answer any questions younger people may have about different religions, promoting conversations between students.

However, along with the group’s meetings, the pandemic has put a stop to school visits for the moment.

During the pandemic, meetings continued to be held through Zoom where members discussed topics such as common queries about certain beliefs, as well as responses to topics such as terrorism and climate change.

On Saturday, the group celebrated a return to face-to-face meetings being held outdoors with a pilgrimage across the city.

Pilgrimage across Dundee

It was the first physical meeting the group have been able to have since the start of lockdown in March 2020.

A group of around 20 people took part in the walk from the Central Mosque in Milne Street and finished at the Maggie’s Centre at Ninewells, stopping at places of worship along the way.

Once at the Maggie’s Centre, members spoke to people from the Carbon Saving Project and the Community Garden Project. They talked about some climate change projects taking part across the city, encouraging members of FaB to share the ways they had integrated these into their faith teachings.

Gordon added: “For my part, it felt like a pilgrimage in that there was remembrance, celebration, dialogue and a journey through different landscapes to a place of immense hope.”

Carrie added that FaB Dundee helps give faiths a collective voice to help serve the community as a group.

One of their more recent initiatives has been developing a programme of support for those who have lost loved ones to Covid, no matter their beliefs.

They plan to hold a special commemoration event in November.

Working towards inclusion

The group have been working in Dundee since the 1980s, previously as the Dundee Sharing of Faiths Group and then Dundee Inter Faith Association (DIFA), before becoming Faith and Belief Dundee.

However, Carrie said that the group’s principles have always focused on The Golden Rule – meaning people should “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.

She added: “Our present set-up allows for a much wider involvement and more inclusive membership – for example Humanist and Pagan – and we are registered as a Scottish charity.

“We continue to look for opportunities to promote understanding between and about diverse faiths and beliefs in Dundee.”