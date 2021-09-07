How St Johnstone, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared as Scotland under-21s claim gutsy Turkey draw

St Johnstone fans can toast another double after two McDiarmid Park stars shone in Scotland under-21s’ gutsy 1-1 draw against Turkey.

Promising goalkeeper Ross Sinclair was handed his debut, while Glenn Middleton netted the opening goal of the game — his fourth international strike at this level.

Dundee midfielder Max Anderson was rewarded for his superb progress at Dens Park with a maiden appearance from the bench and Dunfermline loan star Kai Kennedy was a buzzbomb of energy on the flanks.

Dundee United teenager Chris Mochrie — one of the youngest members of the group at 18 years of age — did not make the match-day squad but will have lapped up a valuable experience.

Despite Enis Destan’s equaliser, the draw ensures a solid start in Scotland’s bid to qualify for Euro 2023, with Belgium, Denmark and Kazakhstan making up a testing section.

Courier Sport puts the Tayside and Fife-based talents under the microscope.

Glenn Middleton

The most experienced member of this squad; the match-winner.

The St Johnstone favourite — winning his 17th cap at this level — turned in a super performance alongside James Scott in attack, tormenting the Turks with his direct running and willingness to shoot on sight.

Glenn Middleton scores the opener with a half-volley into the bottom corner 👏 Hear his story below ⤵️ And watch Scotland's under-21 opener v Turkey live ⤵️ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) September 7, 2021

Middleton was similarly effective without the ball, relentlessly pressing the hosts during an all-action display.

His opening goal showcased composure and technique as he stroked home an Adam Montgomery delivery flush on the volley. Only a wonder-save denied the winger a dramatic late winner.

Ross Sinclair

Sinclair, 20, was handed his debut ahead of Lewis Budinauckas and Harry Stone, underlining the remarkable strength in depth St Johnstone possess between the sticks.

The Scone-born stopper — who has enjoyed loan stints with Brechin and Cowdenbeath — was unflustered and solid.

His distribution was excellent, repeatedly finding Scott with pin-point diagonal passes, and was left with no chance when a defensive mix-up allowed Destan to fire home a late leveller from close-range.

Kai Kennedy

If Dunfermline are to kick-start their floundering campaign, one suspects another Scotland under-21 debutant, Kennedy, will be key to that revival.

The diminutive winger, on loan at East End Park from Rangers, was a bundle of energy on the right side of Scotland’s 4-4-2, carrying out his defensive duties ably and producing a couple of delightful turns and touches.

Kennedy will undoubtedly have more joy in the final third in other outings, such is his undoubted talent, and he was withdrawn after fading in the second period.

Nevertheless, this selfless showing underlined his willingness to do the dirty work.

Max Anderson

Entered the fray with 15 minutes left on the clock, replacing Scott and immediately tucking in behind Middleton.

The Dens Park starlet did not look overawed in his first outing at under-21 level and immediately sought to make vertical passes and burst forward.

Anderson’s arrival was key to a strong finale from the visitors — Turkey had been firmly in the ascendancy in the prior 20 minutes — and Scotland passed up three passable opportunities to claim all three points.