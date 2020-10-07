How the Band Aid stars helped Lochee Live Aid feed the world

Live Aid changed the world as a third of the human race tuned into the fund-raising concerts in London and Philadelphia.

Queen, U2, The Who and Paul McCartney were among the Wembley acts with Madonna, Duran Duran and Bob Dylan appearing in America.

But how many people remember Lochee Live Aid?

The event took place 35 years ago on October 7 1985 at Lochee United’s Thomson Park ground, where the headline act mimed over a backing tape.

Dundee and Dundee United players signed autographs and kicked footballs into the crowd to start the event, which featured 22 bands and 2,500 fans.

Strawberry Switchblade – comprising of Rose McDowall on lead vocals and Jill Bryson on vocals and guitar – were the headline act.

The band’s music was a hybrid of synth-pop and dark wave goth.

They mimed to a backing track in Lochee just a month after they released their fifth single – an electro-pop cover of Dolly Parton’s Jolene.

The people of Lochee turned out in force on the same day Bob Geldof flew to Africa to see the effect of the Band Aid effort in famine-stricken areas.

‘Dead exciting’

Paul “Lefty” Wright, a musician in the city, went to Menzieshill High School at the time and attended the Lochee event with his friends at the age of 13.

He said: “I can’t really remember seeing the gig being advertised but a couple of guys in school were talking about this Lochee Live Aid gig so we all walked up from Menzieshill to Thomson Park.

“At that time I was just really getting in to my music so I thought it was really cool that all these bands were going to be performing so close to home.

“I was really in to The Jam at the time and couldn’t believe it when I saw their drummer Rick Buckler. It was dead exciting.

“I distinctly remember really liking a version of River Deep Mountain High that one of the bands performed.

“I later learned it was Dundee soul performer Dougie Martin and met him a few years later.

“The only other guy I can vividly remember is someone called Christian.

“I had no idea who he was at the time but remember one of my pals pointing him out excitedly saying he had been on TV.

“I do remember Strawberry Switchblade but I was more into the likes of Black Sabbath so they weren’t really for me.

“I think I must have gone to the toilet when they were on as I can’t remember any of it although I heard they mimed their set so I don’t think I missed much.”

Not everyone was in such a charitable mood during the event and police received a number of complaints about noise levels in Thomson Park from nearby residents.

Lochee United provided their ground free of charge and local firms and tradesmen contributed materials and skills to build a stage which was decorated by local youngsters.

Adamson’s Limousines ferried the stars to and from Thomson Park free of charge.

The event was organised by Bill Caswell from Lochee United Social Club, publican John Reilly and Lochee councillor Charles Farquhar.

Donations from big names in the pop world also flooded in with Paul McCartney, Cliff Richard, Duran Duran, The Thomson Twins, Elvis Costello and David Cassidy sending their good wishes, signed photographs and various prizes for the raffle.

McCartney personally donated a book of photographs taken by his wife Linda and British Airways gave away two return tickets to London for the appeal, which included a guided tour of the Solid Bond recording studio by Paul Weller.

The community spirit of Lochee made the concert a success and £5,000 was raised for the global appeal.

The cheque from the money raised was presented to Live Aid presenter Billy Connolly when the comedian performed at the city’s Caird Hall.

‘It’s not often Thomson Park is mentioned in the same story as Wembley Stadium’

Music writer Alan Wilson recalled: “I know a few people who played the gig, including fellow journalist Mike (Jock) Ferrie, whose band This Way Up were one of Dundee’s brightest original bands at the time.

“Jock thought they were the bee’s knees and although they had Colin Davidson deputising for Paul Lothian on bass, who was on holiday in Greece, Paul organised a huge banner for their mates to hold so it looked like they had loads of fans out the front of the stage.

“There were only about six of them but they mingled with the moshers at the front to make it look good.

“Jock only accepted the gig because he fancied the girls from Strawberry Switchblade.

“But he went off them when they mimed to backing tapes.

“Rick Buckler from The Jam was there and Laurence Archer from Huey Lewis and the News was brought in by limousine by Chic Farquhar.

“It was all a bit bizarre to be honest – it’s not often Thomson Park is mentioned in the same story as Wembley Stadium but fair play to him and the rest of the organisers.

“They did manage to pull a decent crowd and raised a good amount of money for Sir Bob.”

For then Menzieshill High pupil Paul, the gig proved to be the inspiration behind his chosen career path.

He added: “That gig and other bands that were put on in the following years at Camperdown Park really encouraged me to follow my passion for music and made me think ‘that’s what I want to do when I’m older’ which was great.

“If they ever want to do another Lochee Live Aid, I would for sure be up for being part of it.”