How one Dundee school is preparing to reopen this summer following Covid-19 lockdown

It’s lunchtime at “The Hub” – more commonly known as the Grove Academy in Broughty Ferry – and a man in a surgical mask is delivering boxes of pre-packed meals for the children of key workers.

There are reportedly some 60 children here today – although within the main hall there seems to be fewer than 10. Social distancing, in this instance at least, is being adhered to.

It is the first day of the Scottish Government’s phase 1 out of lockdown, the initial step on the path towards the ‘new normal’. If things go to plan, it means schools in Scotland will reopen on August 11.

What that looks like exactly remains to be seen. Holyrood has published guidance on how it believes schools can safely reopen, and Dundee City Council is working on individual plans for each school in the city.

Graham Hutton, rector of Grove Academy and President of School Leaders Scotland, says every school faces a challenge unique to itself.

“The picture is changing very quickly,” he says. “I think the Scottish Government is right to be very cautious and any return to schools has got to be done on three things – the first is whether its medically and scientifically safe to do so. Where schools have re-opened elsewhere the R Number has gone up by about .2 or .3, so we have to be very careful.

“Secondly we have to have the right PPE. With the hub here there’s loads of hand sanitiser and gloves in place. We need to ask how do we deep clean the school, and make sure the hygiene is properly done.

“Thirdly there’s the physical distancing, and in a school that’s going to be very difficult.”

The Scottish Government’s “blended” model of education proposes students spend some time in school and the rest learning remotely at home. Mr Hutton says that likely means Grove students will spend at most two and a half days in the classroom.

“If we were to adhere to 1-15 students in classes of 30 or 1-10 in practical classes which are normally 20 pupils, we’re talking about half the school being available,” he says. “That cuts it down already to part-time schooling, to two-and-a-half days on average for each pupil.”

The hub has been caring for vulnerable children and those of key workers throughout the lockdown, and as far as the rector is aware there have been no cases of coronavirus in the 10 weeks it has been open.

It has also given Mr Hutton and his staff at least some idea of how they can accommodate students in three months’ time.

“We’re going to use the dining hall, the assembly hall and one of the gyms – we have to have floor covering for the gyms and we can only get covering for one,” he says. “It’s possible the staff room and the library can be re-jigged, where we can take 30 pupils and keep to a safe distance.”

The government guidelines suggest re purposing nearby facilities such as libraries, church halls and outdoor spaces as extra classrooms. But Mr Hutton says space isn’t the only problem.

“If you reduce the class sizes you multiply the number of classes, but you cannot multiply the number of staff,” he says.

“Using a church hall doesn’t solve the problem of who can staff it. We need staff to come in and teach the kids at school, but we also need to have staff working at home and preparing the online work for the rest of the students.

“We’ll still have the hub running for vulnerable kids and key worker children not timetabled to be in, so we’ll need staff for that.

“And currently I have maybe 20% of my staff self-isolating because they’re either vulnerable or have an underlying health issue or a family member does. There still needs to be some clarification from government on that, and it’s a huge issue.”

There are further complications. Should one person in a class get sick and later test positive for Covid-19, the other students in the class – and the teacher – will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Teaching particular subjects might also be problematic, depending on the school. At Grove, which lacks outdoor space, PE is proving tricky.

“We could use Dawson Park, but usually we would travel up there by bus,” he says. “Obviously that severely limits the number of students you can actually take.”

Science lessons are another issue, as the school donated all of its protective equipment like goggles to NHS workers.

Then there is the mental health aspect of the pandemic. A counsellor is being made available for anyone struggling to adapt to the new arrangements, while Grove staff are in regular contact with vulnerable students and those with additional support needs.

But Mr Hutton is also worried about the toll on his staff. “I’m concerned about the increase in workload,” he said. “Although staff are not in school, they are working far more hours putting stuff online and interacting with students at home. We’re all working a huge amount of extra hours.”

But there have been silver linings, he says. Online learning has proven a success, particularly for certain students who don’t always excel in a school setting. “You’re finding some of the ‘class clowns’ can focus better on lessons, because they don’t have that role to fulfil.

“And staff who previously said they didn’t do technology are all working online. They dipped their toe and now they’re swimming. I must say I’m incredibly proud of all my staff, they have all risen to the challenge.”