How much will your child’s school get of £22m coming to Tayside and Fife?

The latest allocation of cash for schools to help close the attainment gap has been confirmed by the Scottish Government.

Pupil equity funding (PEF) allocations have been published, showing the total amount each local authority and school in Scotland is to receive in the 2021-22 financial year.

PEF is allocated directly to schools and focuses on supporting pupils in the local authorities of Scotland with the highest concentrations of deprivation.

To see how much has been allocated to your child’s school, use the table below:

How much money each school receives depends on how many pupils from P1 to S3 are registered for free school meals.

Schools are then able to choose how they spend the funds, with the only condition that the initiatives are designed to reduce obstacles to children from deprived areas performing well.

Dundee

Dundee City Council was among the nine areas designated as a “challenge authority” when the fund was first announced by the Scottish Government in 2017.

For the 2021-22 financial year, the council area has been allocated £6.07m of PEF.

St Paul’s RC Academy is set to receive the most out of the allocation, with £270,524 earmarked to go the secondary.

Ballumbie Primary School is set to receive the second highest amount, with £246,572 out of the total allocation set aside for the Lothian Crescent school.

Angus

Around £2.6m in PEF has been allocated to Angus Council for the 2021-22 financial year.

Hayshead Primary School is set to receive the highest allocation of the Angus region’s total PEF, with £204,302 for the Arbroath school.

This is followed by Warddykes Primary School and Ladyloan Primary School, both in Arbroath, which have been allocated £167,669 and £129,626 respectively.

Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council has been allocated £2.03m in PEF funding for the current financial year.

Goodlyburn Primary School will receive the most out of this allocation and £129,626 has been set aside for the Perth school.

Inch View Primary School, also in Perth, has been given £118,354 and Letham Primary School, will receive £92,993.

Fife

The Kingdom is set to receive £11.8 million in PEF this financial year.

Of this, £270,524 will go to Methilhill Primary & Community School – the biggest allocation out of Fife’s total PEF.

This is followed by Kirkcaldy schools, Fair Isle Primary and Viewforth High School, which will receive 228,255 and £221,210 respectively, and Aberhill Primary School, in Leven, which will receive £205,711.