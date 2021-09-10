How long is the queue to get a Covid vaccine passport in Scotland?

Savvy people in Tayside and Fife have been ahead of the game when it comes to getting their vaccine passport organised.

But you might face up to a 15-minute wait on a call to the helpline if you want a paper copy.

New rules passed this week in Parliament will mean you’ll need a vaccine certificate – or vaccine passport, as they’re known – to get into certain places or events.

Despite opposition from some political parties, the move was given the green light and from October 1 nightclubs and many large events will only be able to allow entry to people who can show they have had two Covid-19 jabs.

Our poll showed that readers are in favour of the idea, but how many people have already got their proof?

How many passports have been downloaded so far?

Many have been already getting themselves organised and have downloaded their proof as new statistics from the Scottish Government reveal.

They confirmed that a total of 267,844 vaccination certificates have already been issued online.

Information on how to download your vaccine passport can be found in our explainer.

Can I get a paper copy if I can’t download it?

Yes. Currently, you can get a printed copy of proof you are fully vaccinated through the Covid-19 status helpline on 0808 196 8565.

The helpline is open every day from 10am to 6pm.

The letter of proof will be posted out to you and should arrive within two weeks.

How many calls has the hotline had?

The helpline was set up to help those without access to a smartphone or computer or who want a paper copy.

The bad news is that it’s already seeing an upsurge in calls following the introduction of new vaccine certificates with QR codes at the start of the month.

More than 26,490 calls have been received in the last week alone.

The average call time has gone up from just under six minutes for the week ending Sunday August 29 to a lengthy 14 minutes and 40 seconds this week.

But because the helpline is on a freephone 0808 number, there is no charge to use it.

What exactly did the Government agree?

Politicians voted on and agreed to vaccine certificates being required for entry to certain places on Thursday September 9 and you can find the information about that here.

It is expected that the changes will come into effect on Friday October 1.