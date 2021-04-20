Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

‘How could anyone stoop so low?’ Couple’s disgust after wheelchair urinated on

by James Simpson
April 20, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: April 20, 2021, 6:35 pm
© Paul ReidErin Mullen and Ben Dryden at their flat in Arbroath.
Erin Mullen and Ben Dryden at their flat in Arbroath.

A disabled man has been left “depressed” after vandals have repeatedly targeted his electric wheelchair – including urinating on it.

An Angus couple are pleading with their local authority to rehouse them following a spate of incidents at their home in Arbroath.

Erin Mullen is the primary carer for her partner, Ben Dryden, who suffers from a condition called Friedreich’s

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe