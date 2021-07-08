How companies in Tayside can help shape councils’ economic support services

Councils in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus are asking companies to help shape services to support economic recovery.

The Regional Business Barometer Survey will influence economic development services across the three local authorities in the wake of the pandemic.

Perth & Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle said: “The past year and a half have been challenging for us all.

“Businesses have shown remarkable resilience in coping with the pandemic and lockdown.

“The intelligence provided by business leaders and owners will be invaluable.”

Tayside councils’ economic support aims

The council leader wants to hear responses from firms of all sizes in all sectors.

“We want to know how businesses have adapted to the pandemic and what plans they have for the future so we can provide the support they need,” he added.

“The more intelligence we have, the better informed our decisions will be in the months ahead.”

The survey takes five minutes to complete and will run until August 1. The local authorities will publish the results later this year.

Dundee City Council city development convener Councillor Mark Flynn added: “This has been an extremely challenging time for business.

“We want to be best placed to ensure there is a joined-up approach to assist in the recovery.”

The results of an in-depth survey of firms in Dundee and Angus shows strong signs of recovery but some sectors are recovering faster than others.

However, a Scottish Chambers of Commerce survey showed nationally many companies are suffering from a slump in exports.