It’s a clip that captures one football giant’s appreciation of another.

In the wake of Jim McLean’s passing, fans shared archive footage of Nottingham Forest’s two-time European Cup-winning manager Brian Clough praising the achievements of Dundee United and their greatest gaffer.

Bob Wilson’s interview with Clough came in April 1987 after the Tangerines’ Uefa Cup semi-final heroics against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Forest legend – who died in 2004 – says: “They’ve been incredible.

“The two results they’ve had in Europe against the Spaniards and the Germans are possibly the best results we’ve seen in Europe.”

Arsenal hero Wilson then discusses Clough’s 22 years in the game and compares it to McLean’s 16.

Clough says: “He’s had a remarkable run.

“He invited us up to play in his testimonial match a few years ago.

Respect for Dundee United’s success

“We took a side from Forest and they absolutely murdered us. I played my son (Nigel) that day, he made his debut for Forest in Jim’s testimonial.

“I remember saying to him after the match, we were having a few drinks in the reception, I said to him, ‘How long are you going to go on?’

“He said, ‘Longer than you!’ But he’s not! No, I’m only kidding.”

Clough – who guided Forest to the English title in 1978 – was delighted to see Dundee United shock some of the biggest sides on the continent.

He added: “It’s a good stimulant for the game. It’s good for everybody.

“It puts everyone in with a shout when you see little clubs like Nottingham Forest and Dundee United win big trophies.

“I expect them to win Gothenburg clash. We hope they win, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

In the final, it wasn’t to be for McLean’s men as they lost to the Swedish outfit over two legs.

And Clough’s recollection of his dealings with McLean missed out a fascinating part about former Tannadice star Richard Gough.

Jim McLean vs Brian Clough for Dundee United star

The ex-Scotland and Rangers captain told The Scottish Sun: “There were a lot of really good players who simply couldn’t cope with him (McLean), but my dad had been a soldier as well as playing professional football and I’d been brought up with discipline, so when Jim had a go it didn’t upset me.

“Not that he wasn’t scary sometimes. I remember we played Nottingham Forest at Tannadice for wee Jim’s testimonial in 1984 and we battered them.

“After the game I was in the foyer and Brian Clough came up to me. He knew wee Jim was standing about six feet away, but he said to me, ‘I’ll be seeing you in a couple of weeks, son…’

“Next morning, the gaffer phoned me and tore me to bits.

“He was like, ‘If you think the f***ing country bumpkin’s getting f***ing hands on you, he can f*** off!’

“Another manager might just have laughed it off, but not Jim. He just wasn’t that kind of guy, he was always on edge.

“When I finally did leave (in 1986), Spurs and Chelsea matched each other’s fee and our director George Grant spoke to me after a game at Ibrox on the Saturday to say he was taking me to London on the first shuttle next morning to meet both clubs.

“I thought it was the right thing to do to phone Jim and thank him for everything he’d done for me and while I was on I asked his advice on which of the two I’d be better signing.

“His answer still makes me laugh today.

“He said, ‘I don’t give a **** who you sign for, you’re leaving Dundee United so you can **** off!’

“That was Jim McLean.”