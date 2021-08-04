Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle

How breastfeeding baby Blossom helped Dundee mum bond with daughter after postnatal depression

By Saskia Harper
August 4, 2021, 12:30 pm
A Dundee mum has told how breastfeeding helped her bond with her newborn daughter after postnatal depression, to mark Breastfeeding Awareness Week.

Shannon Kenneth experienced postnatal depression following the birth of her first daughter, Daisy, seven years ago.

However, she was keen to breastfeed her new arrival Blossom, who she gave birth to in June this year.

One of the main benefits of breastfeeding is it builds a strong emotional bond between mother and baby.

New mum Shannon with baby Blossom, dad Ryan and big sister Daisy.

Shannon explains: “My initial thoughts were I wanted to offer Blossom her first feed at the breast.

“I was very patiently supported by the midwife and with the comforting baby skin-to-skin contact, I was pleased that Blossom attached and fed with ease.”

Overcoming the challenges

Like many journeys with breastfeeding, it was not all plain sailing for Shannon who experienced challenges trying to establish breastfeeding, painful feeds and mastitis.

At this point Shannon was unsure if she could continue with breastfeeding, but with perseverance and support of a breast pump, she managed to get through.

Shannon continues: “At first I had no confidence feeding my baby, and having mastitis did not help.

Breastfeeding is known to help mother-child bonding.

“But after a couple of weeks, my confidence started to grow and each day I found I was getting better at putting her to the breast.

“I was learning to feed discretely which also helped my confidence.

“By the time I had been breastfeeding for six weeks I honestly felt like I had passed the ‘breastfeeding test’ and I was doing it naturally.”

‘I have no intention of stopping’

Discussing the benefits of breastfeeding helped Shannon and she even noticed improvements in her mood.

Her success has made her feel positive about herself and her postnatal recovery was quicker than with first daughter, Daisy.

Shannon says: “I would not have managed to breastfeed Blossom without the support of the NHS infant feeding team, including home visits by breastfeeding support staff.

Shannon with her breastfeeding support worker, Morgan Reynolds.

“I find the whole breastfeeding experience very enjoyable and rewarding.

“I have joined a peer support group Breast Buddies Dundee where women help each other and I have found the support of other mums invaluable.

“We’re in full swing now, and I have no intention of stopping breastfeeding anytime soon.”

New mum Veronika Sitkel recently gave birth to baby Andre also found the support from NHS Tayside staff to be an invaluable part of her breastfeeding journey.

(L-r) Infant feeding advisor Lisa Young, new mum Veronika Sitkel holding baby Andre and new dad Adam Sitkel.

She says: “Everyone has been so kind and supportive. It has been a hard journey but all the staff have helped by always being there.”