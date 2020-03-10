‘How am I still here?’ Dundee woman speaks out about her brave battle with crippling eating disorder

A young woman who battled anorexia as a teenager has revealed she ran up and down the stairs in the hope that her heart would give out and she would die.

At 17, Rebecca Gardner reached her lowest weight at just six stone – the same size as a child five years her junior.

Now in her early 20s, the Ardler resident is on the road to recovery – but her journey to this point has been paved with difficulties.

Her condition developed when she was around 12 or 13 and preceded a “dramatic decline” where she went from reducing her portion sizes to a diet of fruit and, eventually, just water.

At one point she lost six pounds in just seven days.

In her bleakest moments, the Ardler resident grappled with suicidal thoughts and at times did everything in her power to put strain on her weak body in an attempt to end her life.

“There would be times when I would wake up in the morning and think how I am still here?” Rebecca said.

“I would run up and down the stairs to put my heart through the strain.

“My mum and dad thought I was going to die.”

The teenager soon found her day-to-day life had become unmanageable and her overall health began to decline the thinner she became.

Rebecca said: “I was still going to college at this time but I eventually had to drop out.

“When I was there, I wasn’t able to go to the toilet as I was struggling to walk and I needed to get help to do so.

“Afterwards, I had bed sores because I was so thin and my hair was falling out because I wasn’t eating properly.”

She initially sought help locally before she was forced to go to Edinburgh for treatment.

Although Rebecca is now in recovery from her eating disorder, she admits there is always a possibility she could have a relapse and worries about the lack of treatment available in Dundee if that was to happen.

“I feel like I would be on my own if I were to relapse,” she said.

“I get a lot of support online but it is a struggle.”