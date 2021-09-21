Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
News / Scotland

How a Dundee firm’s revolutionary test could prevent heartbreak of failed IVF

By Gavin Harper
September 21, 2021, 6:40 am
Dr Douglas Lester co-founded Fertility Genomics.
Dr Douglas Lester co-founded Fertility Genomics.

Nearly two million couples across the world go through assisted reproduction techniques each year, with mixed results.

Treatments include the invasive in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

Some 50,000 couples in the UK alone also seek fertility treatments.

But NHS figures show success rates for IVF range from 29% to just 2%.

And in a number of cases, genetic defects mean these couples are unknowingly unable to conceive from the outset.

Almost a third in the UK are diagnosed with ‘unexplained infertility’.

Now, a Dundee company is aiming to help thousands of couples discover if these fertility treatments would be successful.

Dundee firm’s groundbreaking DNA test

Fertility Genomics was co-founded by former Abertay University lecturer Douglas Lester.

Fertility Genomics, co-founded by a team from Abertay University, has launched a new DNA test kit.

It tells couples struggling conceive whether fertility treatments will be successful.

The tests are to be available to couples across the UK.

Fertility Genomics was co-founded by Dr Lester, who shows off the new test kit.

The new test, which can be issued and returned by post, works by analysing DNA samples provided.

Fertility Genomics, which has been supported by the university’s Bell Street Ventures enterprise programme, then analyses the genes.

The team is able to look at all 22,000 known genes to get an unprecedented insight into genetic causes of infertility and failed assisted conception.

DNA test to empower couples

The DNA saliva test will allow couples to be screened for genetic causes of infertility at any stage of the process.

Dr Lester said their test picks up 85% of genetic mutations, where other tests only show 5%.

He added that by testing before starting IVF treatment, couples could avoid the heartache of repeated failed attempts.

He said: “If a couple is going through multiple failed rounds of IVF, it is heartbreaking.

“But if they get the test, we can stop them going through this and immediately direct them to another route.

“It is about empowering the couple either before they go to an IVF clinic or during the process.

The firm aims to test DNA to give couples an idea of their chances of conceiving.

“It is not about saying ‘this is the cause, there’s nothing you can do’.

“We aim to say ‘this is the cause of your infertility, here’s what you should do’.”

As well as the emotional impact, the tests could also save couples thousands of pounds.

The company’s chief scientific officer said: “Fertility Genomics helps put power into the hands of couples seeking to conceive.

“It allows them to make a more informed choice.”

A significant step for Fertility Genomics

The launch of the new tests is a “significant” step  for the Dundee company.

At £600 for a single test, or £1,100 for a couple, the tests are a fraction of the price of a round of IVF.

That typically costs between £6,000 and £10,000.

“At the moment, the genetics only pick up 5% of mutations but sequencing is picking up 85% of mutations,” he added.

The test kit.

“It is a really significant leap in technology.”

Using statistical analysis, Fertility Genomics calculate the probability of the success of IVF or ICSI, based on DNA sequence parameters.

Hundreds of thousands of genome variants are assessed.

At the end of the process, Fertility Genomics produce guidance to help couples choose their best treatment path.

While the tests will be available to couples across the UK initially, the firm hopes to make them available across the world.