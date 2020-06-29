Monday, June 29th 2020 Show Links
How a complex mix of factors can lead someone to become a domestic abuser

by Jon Brady
June 29, 2020, 6:00 am
A leading voice on the psychology of domestic violence believes there is no single cause behind a young male perpetrator’s decision to abuse their partner in psychological and physical ways – but that their early years may play a crucial role in shaping how they respond to women.

Professor Liz Gilchrist, chairwoman of the Scottish Advisory Panel on Offender Rehabilitation and a member of the Scottish Centre for Crime and Justice Research, says many perpetrators have healthy or at least unproblematic attitudes towards gender roles.

