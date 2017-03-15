Scottish Cup-winning manager Peter Houston is bringing the trophy back to Tannadice for Sean Dillon’s testimonial a week tonight.

And after a gesture from current boss Ray McKinnon, “Houstie” will also take the team for the second half of the star-studded clash with Hearts.

By that stage a host of the players who featured in United’s 2010 final win over Ross County will be making guest appearances.

In light of that, and the former manager’s presence, the SFA have granted special permission for him to have the trophy with him when he takes a bow on the pitch at half-time.

And Houstie is hoping for a big response from fans to honour a player he rates as one of the best he’s worked with.

“These days it’s not often a player stays 10 years at a club,” he said.

“More than that, though, Sean Dillon has been a very good player for Dundee United,” he said.

“When I was manager he was a player I started in almost every game he was available for because he did a great job for the team.”

Hearts, incidentally, will have their own former legends on duty. Head coach Ian Cathro has agreed to stand down for the night and his team will be taken by John Robertson in the first half and Craig Levein in the second.