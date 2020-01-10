Plans for 32 new homes in Whitfield area of Dundee scrapped

Plans for 32 new homes in Whitfield have been scrapped.
Dundee City Council had intended to build houses for social rent in a project worth an estimated £4 million.
But now the proposals have been withdrawn in an official letter from city planners to the authority.
The original plans were to develop the site and replace run-down flats in the area which has been branded an “eyesore” by local residents.
The properties were to have been a combination of one and two-storey homes, as well as flats.
Local authority architect Ray Low told a community meeting in October that he hoped to see builders on site “in the spring”.
He said at the time the houses would be made from “high-quality materials for a high-quality development”.
The area earmarked included Murrayfield Place, Murrayfield Drive, Whitfield Avenue and Murrayfield Terrace.