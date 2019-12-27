New development of 1,200 houses, a primary school and retail units given go-ahead in Fife

A massive housing development in Fife has been given the seal of approval.

Around 1,200 houses and flats, a primary school, and retail units will go up on 104 hectares of land on the south-west edge of Kirkcaldy.

A 20-year masterplan for the site at Inverteil and Tyrie Farms, stretching from Kinghorn Road to Balwearie Golf Club, was approved by Fife Council’s central and west planning committee.

Commenting on the number of homes, Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy Labour councillor Gordon Langlands said: “This would be about the size of Kinghorn.”

Almost 10 years have passed since the planning application was first submitted by farm owners and house builder Cala, with a public consultation event held in 2009.

Updated reports on the potential environmental and transportation impact were submitted before Tuesday’s hearing.

Concerns were voiced about the impact of the development on health services as councillors debated the planning application.

NHS Fife previously warned a number of GP practices in the Kirkcaldy area had full patient lists when it was consulted on wider development in Fife.

Kirkcaldy Central councillor Alistair Cameron, also Labour, asked how demand for services would be met.

© Fife Council.

Fife Council planner William Shand said an area of mixed use within the development could accommodate a health centre, but discussions would have to take place with NHS Fife.

Asked who would build it, he said: “It likely would be the NHS that would do that.”