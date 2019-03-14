Holyrood to overrule Dundee council and grant permission for 150 homes

The Scottish Government is poised to grant permission for 150 homes in Dundee following a formal appeal from the housebuilder behind the plans.

Holyrood’s planning and appeals division DPEA says it is “minded” to allow an appeal from Kirkwood Homes to proceed with its project at Linlathen, north of Broughty Ferry.

Kirkwood’s plans for the area were rejected at committee by councillors last summer – a year after a similar application had been turned down.

Councillors will be asked to note that “things have changed” with regards to the development since they rejected the plans.

Kirkwood’s proposal was turned down in June over concerns the area would become “over- developed” – and take the spotlight off developments at the Western Gateway.

However, Kirkwood lodged an appeal in October, slamming the authority’s “narrow” housing vision.

And the report from the DPEA which outlines reasons to uphold the appeal suggests that times have changed since the first attempt at the development was refused permission to go ahead.

The report says: “Circumstances have moved on since the previous appeal was dismissed in April 2017.

“Further housing completions have occurred at the Western Gateway sites representing significant progress in the implementation of planned development at those key sites.”

Dundee City Council has outlined a total of 26 conditions it wants Kirkwood to adhere to should the appeal be upheld – and the DPEA says Kirkwood has “indicated agreement” over these additions if it means it gets the go-ahead.

Rob Huntley, the government planning officer assigned to the case, said in his report: “I conclude the proposed development accords overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and there are no material considerations which would still justify refusing to grant planning permission. I am minded to allow the appeal and grant permission subject to the conditions listed.”

The DPEA’s report will be reviewed by councillors next week and a final decision is expected to be issued in late spring or early summer.

Kirkwood Homes was contacted for comment but had not responded by the time the Tele went to press.