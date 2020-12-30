Fresh proposals to build new homes close to a nursing home have been submitted by developers, more than a decade after first being rejected.

The plan, for five new properties north of Harestane Grove and close to the Dighty Burn, is being proposed by Emac Planning LLP.

The development would be built on vacant land near to Harestane Road and the care home of the same name, which is currently used as a builder’s land and was formerly a piggery.

The scheme consists of four-bedroom houses with associated infrastructure and car parking spaces.

Concern over flooding

It comes more than a decade after a similar application for the same site was rejected by planners, although the 2008 plan consisted of two more houses.

Among the reasons this application was rejected was concerns over flooding risks for the properties from the Dighty.

However, the developer has stated in a report that a flood risk assessment for the whole area has been carried out in the years since, and the five homes would not fall within the area that would be under threat should the burn overflow.

Dundee University analysis

The report reads as follows: “At the time the application was made, Dundee University was asked to provide a flood risk analysis.

“However, this was based on limited site information and lack of information relating to the flood levels experienced on the Dighty, for this site and for sites above and below. Since then, an entire analysis has been carried out of the Dighty and flood maps prepared by Douglas Land Surveys.

“This information has now been made available to us. On analysis of this, it was established that the original proposal to build seven houses, could not be achieved within the confines of the flood risk area. This new proposal is for five houses, which takes account of the most recent flood risk information.”

‘A sustainable location’

The 2008 proposal was also rejected over concerns about the adverse impact of the housing on the nature conservation status of the site.

However, the developer has also responded to this concern by pointing to an environmental impact report which revealed that more than 90% of the land is currently dominated by invasive plant life such as giant hogweed, which would be cleared should the houses be approved, and allow native crops to flourish.

The report also claims that previous concerns about the protection of open space, and a lack of private garden space has also been addressed.

In calling for the city council to approve the proposal, the developer has written the following in their supporting statement: “This is a brownfield site which is capable of delivering new housing for the city, in a sustainable location, in close proximity to services, jobs and community facilities, on a site which would positively contribute to the city’s housing land supply and green network objectives.”