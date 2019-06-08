Housing firm invites public to discuss development near Clatto reservoir

The public will be invited to a consultation session this summer to discuss plans for a new housing development.

Avant Homes has submitted proposals to Dundee City Council for a number of houses at Baldragon Farm, near Clatto reservoir.

And the firm’s officials have invited residents to come to a meeting at Strathmartine Parish Church to hear their views and discuss the plans.

Gordon McFarlane, architect manager for Avant, told the Tele: “It is definitely at the early stages.

“All that we have submitted so far is a proposal notice.

“We don’t even know yet how many houses we hope to build. We are not entirely sure because it is so early on.

“It will be at least three months now before we know anything else.

“There is a public meeting on Thursday August 1, and that is all part of the planning process in Scotland now with it being a major application.

“We have to consult with the public and it is a way of finding out their views and taking them on board.”

The company officials have already invited a selection of people and groups to discuss any issues they have with the proposed housing scheme.

They include St Mary’s Residents and Tenants Association and Ardler Village Trust. The housing firm has also extended invites to MSP Joe FitzPatrick and the Strathmartine councillors – John Alexander, Ian Borthwick, Stewart Hunter and Kevin Keenan.

Mr McFarlane added that the firm was looking forward to meeting residents and hearing their opinions on the proposed housing project.

Avant Homes has offices in Stirling plus the north east of England, Yorkshire and the Midlands, and employs more than 700 people.

A statement on its website says: “Over the next five years we plan to double yearly output to 4,000 new homes.”