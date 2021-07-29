Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Housing development at West Kinfauns refused after 11 objections

By Amie Flett
July 29, 2021, 6:04 pm
West Kinfauns.

Plans for 15 houses at Kinfauns Holdings near Perth have been rejected by councillors after 11 objections were lodged.

Permission has previously been given for 37 houses in the area.

But an up-to-date plan looked to reduce the number to 15 homes.

Residents at West Kinfauns raised objections about the height of the buildings and the size of the plot.

‘You’re just ramming the houses in’

One of those residents, Mr S Windsor, spoke during a committee meeting to discuss the proposals.

He said: ‘The main argument that I’ve got and the main argument that everybody down here has got is the height of these buildings and the size of the plot.

“We’ll be shoehorned in. It’s a very, very small plot and you’re just ramming them in.”

West Kinfauns.

Car parking issues were also raised by Mr Windsor at the meeting.

He added: “You’re walking along the road and there’s cars parked, which there will be outside this development right from day one, and the day they start there will be cars parked along there.

“Any vehicle that wishes to pass those cars has got to pull out onto the road.

Vote by councillors

“In order to pass they’ve got to drive on the ‘virtual pavement/pedestrian zone’ and as much as any body likes to say, there is a heck of a lot of drivers out there flashing their horn at you and hope you get out the way.

“They don’t reduce their speed, you’ve got to shift and that’s not easy for people in wheelchairs or disabled people who are walking up and down the road.

“There’s nowhere to go.”

Councillors voted 10-3 in favour of declining the application on the grounds of local amenity and road safety.