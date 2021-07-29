Housing development at West Kinfauns refused after 11 objections

Plans for 15 houses at Kinfauns Holdings near Perth have been rejected by councillors after 11 objections were lodged.

Permission has previously been given for 37 houses in the area.

But an up-to-date plan looked to reduce the number to 15 homes.

Residents at West Kinfauns raised objections about the height of the buildings and the size of the plot.

‘You’re just ramming the houses in’

One of those residents, Mr S Windsor, spoke during a committee meeting to discuss the proposals.

He said: ‘The main argument that I’ve got and the main argument that everybody down here has got is the height of these buildings and the size of the plot.

“We’ll be shoehorned in. It’s a very, very small plot and you’re just ramming them in.”

Car parking issues were also raised by Mr Windsor at the meeting.

He added: “You’re walking along the road and there’s cars parked, which there will be outside this development right from day one, and the day they start there will be cars parked along there.

“Any vehicle that wishes to pass those cars has got to pull out onto the road.

Vote by councillors

“In order to pass they’ve got to drive on the ‘virtual pavement/pedestrian zone’ and as much as any body likes to say, there is a heck of a lot of drivers out there flashing their horn at you and hope you get out the way.

“They don’t reduce their speed, you’ve got to shift and that’s not easy for people in wheelchairs or disabled people who are walking up and down the road.

“There’s nowhere to go.”

Councillors voted 10-3 in favour of declining the application on the grounds of local amenity and road safety.