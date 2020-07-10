Housing associations given £175,000 to support Tayside communities

Two Tayside housing groups have been awarded £175,000 to help support the local community.

Hillcrest Homes and Abertay Housing Association have been given the money to help the community, along with partners such as Dundee City Council, get through the challenges that have arisen from the coronavirus pandemic.

The money comes from the Supporting Communities Fund and will support a number of areas facing challenges such as isolation and financial difficulties, as well as those with physical and mental disabilities.

Money has also been earmarked for emergency energy top-ups for vulnerable people, which will be administered by Hillcrest Energy Advice Team (HEAT).

Some of the money will also go towards supplying the community with food provisions, support for those with disabilities and those who are suffering domestic violence, as well as supporting early release prisoners with accommodation and home starter packs.

Angela Linton, Hillcrest Chief Executive said: “With the coronavirus pandemic causing unexpected and unprecedented challenges throughout our community, this has left a number of people struggling.

“Hillcrest, along with our partners has a fantastic network of support already established throughout the community, and this very welcome funding boost will help us greatly increase the support we can offer, with every penny of the money going directly into the community.”

Barry Moore, Abertay Housing Association Chief Executive said: “Abertay wishes to do all it can to support those in our communities adversely affected by the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19.

“This funding will greatly assist and we will work with our partners to ensure it is spent in the most efficient and effective way.”

Following coordination by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), the money will be administered by Hillcrest and Abertay and will be distributed through a network of organisations including, Dundee Voluntary Action, the food and security network, as well as local community groups and other housing associations.

Lorna Wilson, SFHA Head of Policy and Innovation, said: “We are pleased to have been able to work with the Scottish Government to enable our members to access this funding to help support vital work in their local communities.”