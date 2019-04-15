Housing association to hold drop-in session for info on new Dundee homes

A housing association will hold a drop-in event for residents interested in the regeneration of Ellengowan Drive.

Hosted by Hillcrest, the event is for neighbours, residents and stakeholders to find out more about the progress of the development.

The demolition of 128 flats and shops and the creation of 130 new homes and one shop has been approved by Dundee City Council.

Hillcrest is delivering the project on behalf of its sister organisation, Northern Housing Company.

Hillcrest director of development David Zwirlein said: “We’re delighted full planning permission has been confirmed.

“We’re also finalising the appointment of a demolition contractor to clear the site.

“Full details of the appointment and information from the contractor about its process will be released at our upcoming event.”

He added: “The purpose of this event is to inform residents about the nature of the works and the timescales involved. These events also give residents the chance to discuss the project directly with Hillcrest staff and help to influence and shape the redevelopment of Ellengowan.”

The next stage will be the demolition of the 100-year-old houses on Ellengowan Drive.

Once complete, the development will have a mix of houses, cottages and flats.

The homes will be available for mid-market rent, which will be managed by Northern Housing Company, and social rent, looked after by Hillcrest Housing Association.

It is hoped demolition work will be completed in about six months.

The drop-in event will take place at Craigie Bowling Club on Tuesday April 23 from 3-7pm.

It will enable residents to ask contractors carrying out the work any questions they have. Staff from Hillcrest will also be in attendance.

Consultations will continue throughout the process and events will be arranged as appropriate.