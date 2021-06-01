A Perth-based housing association has received £30 million funding from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Caledonia Housing Association, which operates across Scotland, has been given the money to support new housing developments across Scotland.

The investment comes new tenants start to move in to the new Maxwelltown development in Dundee.

The development, which provides 57 new homes, also includes artwork by Fife-based sculptor Ailsa Magnus.

She has created designs for bespoke door numbers and decorative panels. The panels will adorn the boundary wall along Alexander Street.

She said: “I spent some time in Hilltown walking around the area, looking at the buildings and existing architecture, and gathering images of details, marks and textures.

“I have marvelled at the skill of the ancient mark-maker, acknowledging the fact that from time immemorial there has been a desire to decorate, enhance and leave one’s mark on the environment which we call home.”

Leading the transformation

Andrew Kilpatrick, development director at Caledonia Housing Association, said: “This is an exciting time for such an up-and-coming area of Dundee.

“It’s great that Caledonia Housing Association is playing a leading role in its transformation.

“We are pleased to see tenants getting their keys and being able to enjoy settling into their new home and enjoy the neighbourhood.”

A further Caledonia project is due to start at Rosebank later in the year.

‘An ambitious programme’

Meanwhile, it’s £30m funding has been earmarked to support other new developments across the region.

Leigh Grubb, director of finance and governance at Caledonia Housing Association, said: “The funding from Royal Bank of Scotland gives us greater financial flexibility to deliver an ambitious programme to build more affordable homes and much needed regeneration for communities.”