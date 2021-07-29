Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Houses mark ‘final piece of jigsaw’ for former Dundee school site

By Steven Rae
July 29, 2021, 2:50 pm
Macalpine Primary School houses
The former Macalpine Primary School closed in 2008.

A further four houses planned on a former primary school site in Dundee have been described as “the final piece of a jigsaw”.

H&H Properties UK Ltd was granted permission in 2019 to build 29 detached houses on the former Macalpine Primary School in St Mary’s.

Work has not yet started but the firm has already submitted an application for the construction of another four houses in the St Leonard Place site.

All 33 properties will be three or four-bedroom, detached homes.

The land the four houses are to be built on was originally earmarked for a Sustainable Drainage System (SuDS) for the 29 homes.

‘The final piece of jigsaw’

The application states: “Development has not yet commenced and this application is seen as the final piece of that jigsaw in seeing the optimum layout, and importantly the efficient use of land already earmarked for development.”

H&H Properties said the four additional houses would be of a similar style and type as the 29 previously approved.

“The proposed new homes are of high design quality and will create four more desirable, attractive family houses for open market sale,” notes the design statement.

Off-street parking, cycle storage and electric car charging are all features of the homes.

Site sold by council in 2015

The larger brownfield site was purchased from Dundee City Council in 2015, however, building work has not yet started.

H&H’s application was submitted in 2017, but was delayed due to discussions with Scottish Water over how to drain the site – issues which have since been resolved.

Council planners said in a report in 2019: “The proposed development of private family homes will make a positive contribution to this residential neighbourhood in the north of Dundee.”

The land is bounded by St Mary’s Road to the north, St Leonard Place to the south and Macalpine Road to the west.

School closed its doors in 2008

Neighbouring properties are a mixture of semi-detached and terraced housing, with St Andrew’s Primary School to the east of the land and St Leonards RC Church opposite the site’s southern boundary.

Macalpine Primary School closed its doors in 2008 and remained unused until being sold by the local authority.

A final decision on the application will be made by Dundee City Council in due course.

