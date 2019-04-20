Households hit by Angus bin strike to be given priority

Households that have not received any bin collections since the beginning of the Angus bin strike will be prioritised next week.

Unite the Union and its members began industrial action in protest against changes in shift patterns.

A spokesman for Angus Council said talks were continuing with Unite in an effort “to resolve the dispute”, but plans are being put in place to try to minimise the impact on households that have already missed collection.

Residents in Monifieth due purple bin collections this coming Monday are asked to put their bins out for Wednesday instead.

Residents in Monifieth due a purple bin collection on Tuesday are asked to have bins out for Thursday.

The council said this would only apply to Monifieth.

Unite has given notice of strike action for Monday and Tuesday.