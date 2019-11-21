Householders in Mill o’ Mains claim youths tormenting estate

Residents on a city housing estate have revealed the daily struggles they face with antisocial behaviour.

People living in Mill o’ Mains claim youths have damaged their property and use the streets as a race track.

One resident, who did not wish to give her name, said hooligans had even vandalised her mobility scooter.

She added: “I had my mobility scooter out in front of the house and kids took the wing mirrors off.

“I had to get new ones to replace them.

“They are also verbally abusive when you tell them to stop doing things – some of the language they use is awful.”

The resident said that youths having been riding dirt bikes on local streets at all hours of the day and night.

She added: “It can be in the afternoon, in the early evening or late at night.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“They use the back streets and you can hear the ‘vroom’ of the engines. During summer they are on quad bikes.

“They also set a bin on fire and the flames spread to a neighbour’s back door.

“Something has to be done about it but sometimes you have no choice but to live and let live.”

Another resident spoke of his frustration that youths were riding bikes through the streets at excessive speed.

He added: “The bikes come through the scheme and it can be quite dangerous.”

Meanwhile, residents have also raised concerns about speeding in general.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s a rat-run round here.

“Drivers use these streets to avoid the traffic lights.

“It’s a 20mph zone and there are speed bumps but that does not make a difference.

“There are a lot of elderly people and children in this area and it’s an accident waiting to happen.”